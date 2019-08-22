Latest News! This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party: Karti Chidambaram

This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party: Karti Chidambaram
Karti Chidambaram in Delhi on P Chidambaram arrested by CBI: This is not merely targeting of my father but the targeting of Congress party. I will go to Jantar Mantar to protest.
Source: ANI
ED summons to Raj Thackeray: Mumbai Police imposes Section 144 in areas under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar police stations
Mumbai Police: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) imposed in areas under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations.
(Source: ANI)
