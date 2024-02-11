'Khandan Badhane Ke Liye Kuchh Karna Chahiye...': UP Assembly Bursts Into Laughter As Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At CM Yogi; Watch VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI

A video clip of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is making the rounds on social media, in which he appears to be taking a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Vidhan Sabha during a discussion in the budget session.

Hitting back at CM Yogi for his comment on Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh said, "Baat khandan tak pahunchi hai to khandan badhane ke liye bhi kuchh karna chahiye. Jahan tak baat pahunchani hai, pahunch chuki hai." (He meant, if the matter has reached the family, then something should be done to expand the family. As far as the matter needs to reach, it has already reached.) After his statement, echoes of laughter were heard in the House.

During his speech in the assembly, Akhilesh, while hitting out at the Yogi government, said that every time the government presents the biggest budget but is unable to spend it.

Earlier, Shivpal Singh Yadav said in the Assembly that he is a staunch socialist and will remain Akhilesh Yadav's uncle. Shivpal Singh's comment was a response to Adityanath's taunt in which the UP CM had said that Akhilesh does not respect his uncle and Shivpal Singh has not got his due in the Samajwadi Party.