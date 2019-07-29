Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar resigns

Bengaluru: Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar on Monday announced his resignation after the House adopted the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and passed the Appropriation Bill. "I have decided to relieve myself from this office....

I have decided to resign," the Speaker said and handed over his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy. Kumar said during his 14-month long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his "conscience" and in accordance with the Constitution.