 IPO Bound Groww Files Updated DRHP
IPO Bound Groww Files Updated DRHP

IPO of India's biggest brokerage firm is estimated to land Rs 6,000 to 7,000 crores.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
IPO | File Image

Brokerage platform Groww on Tuesday evening is learnt as having filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering.

As per the revised filing, a fresh issue of ₹ 1,060 crore has been reported. The total value of the IPO is estimated in a range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crores. With this, the Bengaluru headed brokerage platform was looking at a valuation of $9 billion on the higher side and $7 billion on the lower side per estimates.

The Offer for Sale category is likely to see an exit of marquee investors such as Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.

