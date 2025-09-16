IPO Bound Groww Files Updated DRHP

IPO | File Image

Brokerage platform Groww on Tuesday evening is learnt as having filed its updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its Initial Public Offering.

As per the revised filing, a fresh issue of ₹ 1,060 crore has been reported. The total value of the IPO is estimated in a range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 crores. With this, the Bengaluru headed brokerage platform was looking at a valuation of $9 billion on the higher side and $7 billion on the lower side per estimates.

The Offer for Sale category is likely to see an exit of marquee investors such as Y Combinator, Peak XV Partners, Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and Kauffman Fellows Fund.