 IndusInd Bank Announces New CFO Appointment
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsIndusInd Bank Announces New CFO Appointment

IndusInd Bank Announces New CFO Appointment

Accounting lapses in the derivatives portfolio had lead to the stepping down of IndusInd Bank's former CFO. The new CFO is expected to bring steady the financial performance of IndusInd bank. But can he?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
An employee walks post a giant LED wall with the logo of IndusInd Bank | File Image

Private lender, Indusind Bank on Monday announced appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Viral Damania has been formally announced as taking over the role of CFO of IndusInd Bank from Sept. 22 onwards. The CFO management comes at a time when the lender had been in the news for accounting lapses.

A few months ago, accounting lapses in derivatives portfolio lead to external investigations and audits which revealed the insider involvement of former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Arun Khurana, Deputy CEO. The management stepped down along in quick succession and so did former CFO Gobind Jain who quit in January. Stocks of IndusInd Bank took a beating amid the development of lapses, audits, and allegations of insider trading.

IndusInd Bank's new CFO Viral Damania is a seasoned banker and according to his LinkedIn profile has a total of 27 years of experience in the banking domain. He had previously been associated with the Bank of America in India as its CFO and had been engaged in the services of Citibank and Price Waterhouse Coopers. The bank's notification also announced that Santosh Kumar, a former special-in Charge of the finance and accounts function is deputed as a Deputy CFO.

FPJ Shorts
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Phenomenal! Taylor Fritz Stuns Teammates After Winning Epic 42-Point Rally During Laver Cup 2025 Match; Video
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Another 25 Bps Rate Cut Best Possible Option For RBI: SBI Study
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

30 Civilians Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In Pakistan Air Force Strike; Government Denies Role:...

30 Civilians Killed In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In Pakistan Air Force Strike; Government Denies Role:...

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

Thane: MNS Workers Vandalise Kindergarten After Teacher Assaults 2-Year-Old For Not Clapping On...

Air India Crash: Supreme Court Calls Pilot's 'Fuel-Cut Off' Narrative 'Unfortunate', Seeks Response...

Air India Crash: Supreme Court Calls Pilot's 'Fuel-Cut Off' Narrative 'Unfortunate', Seeks Response...

Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights...

Ranbir Kapoor's Vaping Scene In The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Creates Controversy; Human Rights...

Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of...

Mumbai Metro 4: 1st Successful Trial Run Conducted On Thane's Cadbury Junction-Kasarvadavali Of...