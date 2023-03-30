Indore: 11 devotees die after floor sinks in at Beleshwar Temple; Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as eleven people died after the floor sinked in at Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple and 25 devotees fell in the stepwell on Thursday.

Speaking to media, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the death toll. He has also announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 aid for the injured.

The two deceased women have been identified as Kanika Patel (32) and Pushpa Patel. Further details are awaited.

Other 15 injured were rescued and are currently undergoing treatment at hospital.

A joint operation by fire brigade and district police is underway to rescue remaining trapped devotees from the stepwell.

The accident was reported at Patel Nagar based Beleshwar Mahadev Temple on Thursday. Devotees were sitting on the ground for Ram Navami hawan when the floor sinked in and over 25 devotees fell in the stepwell.