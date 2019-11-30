India’s GDP: Why acche din may be ahead

The country’s GDP grew at a modest 4.5% in the September quarter. This marks the sixth straight fall in quarterly GDP growth and also the first time in almost seven years that it has fallen below the psychologically important 5% mark. Depressed consumer sentiment, lackluster global economy and trade, stress in NBFC sector and a leveraged corporate sector have all contributed to the slowdown. Growth slowdown will have a bearing on tax collections and will likely add to fiscal challenge. Nominal growth was 7% against 12.3% last year, adding to the government’s tax collection woes.

Why better days may be ahead

A large part of investment growth in the quarter came from government final consumption expenditure (proxy for government spending) that increased by 15.3%, a multi-quarter high. Contrary to evidence of worsening consumption, private final consumption expenditure (proxy for consumption spending), grew by 5.1%.