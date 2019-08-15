Indian envoy summoned by Pakistan over alleged ceasefire violation

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia over the alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC).

Ahluwalia was summoned by Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan's Director General for South Asia and SAARC, over the alleged ceasefire violations in Lipa and Betal sectors of the LoC, which claimed the lives of three Pakistani soldiers.

The development comes amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the former's decision to revoke Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier today, the Indian Army had said that three Pakistani soldiers were killed in punitive proactive response after ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army. New Delhi has repeatedly urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.