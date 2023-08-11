 Independence Day 2023: 2 Maharashtra Farmers Invited For Celebrations At Red Fort
The farmers, Ashok Sudam Ghule and Vijay Gotiram Thakare, are part of PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Independence Day celebrations at red Fort Delhi | Representative pic only

New Delhi: Around 1,800 special guests from various walks of life, including teachers, nurses, farmers and fishermen, have been invited to attend the Independence Day celebration in the national capital to listen to the PM's address from the Red Fort. They include two farmers from Maharashtra who are part of PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Ashok Sudam Ghule (54) from Dhekalwadi, Baramti in Pune district, growing sugar cane on a 1.5 acre land, said: "I never thought I will ever be able to go to the Red Fort in New Delhi. Going there on Independence Day is like a dream come true."

Rice and vegetable grower Vijay Gotiram Thakare, from Vaishakhare, Murbad, will also partake in the festivities. He said he was grateful that along with his wife, he will now get an opportunity to travel to Delhi as a special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

PM-KISAN scheme

The PM-KISAN, is a Central Sector Scheme, that aims at providing financial assistance to all cultivable landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria. Under the Scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 directly into the Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of the farmers.

