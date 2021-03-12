IND W vs RSA W, 3rd ODI: Mithali becomes 1st Indian woman cricketer to score 10,000 international runs

Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Friday became the first Indian woman cricketer and second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats. The Indian ODI team skipper joins England's Charlotte Edwards in the elite club.
Mithali achieved the feat with a boundary off Anne Bosch in the 28th over of India's innings during the ongoing third ODI against South Africa here.
Congratulating the superstar cricketer, BCCI tweeted, "What a champion cricketer! First Indian woman batter to score 10K international runs. Take a bow, @M_Raj03."
Mithali made 36 runs off 50 balls and hit five boundaries in the process.
She has amassed 663 runs in 10 Test matches with a best score of 214, and has 6,938 and 2,364 runs from 212 ODIs and 89 T20 Internationals respectively. Before the game, Mithali was 35 short of reaching the five-digit figure.
Prior to the third ODI, Smriti Mandhana had said: "Getting to 10,000 runs first or second is a huge thing. She is the first Indian to do that so I think it is something that shows how consistent she has been throughout her career. We have looked up to her, definitely a very proud feeling for all of us in the team." With the win in the second ODI, the hosts had levelled the five-match series 1-1.
Earlier in the day, the visitors won the toss and elected to field first against India. Mithali came to the hosts' rescue, building a 77-run stand with Punam Raut for the third wicket after India was in trouble at one point when the team was reduced to 64/2.
