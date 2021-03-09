IND-W vs SA-W, 2nd ODI: Smriti Mandhana becomes first-ever cricketer to clinch 50+ scores in 10 consecutive ODI chases

India women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana set a world record on Tuesday as she became the first ever cricketer to hit 10 consective fifty-plus scores in ODI. Smriti on Tuesday pushed India to a striking nine-wicket win against South Africa Women at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium with a power-packed 80-run unbeaten knock off 64 deliveries laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

While, Mandhana has clinched 50+ runs in every Women's ODI chases starting from 2018 where the astounding batswoman smashed 67 runs off 53 deliveries against Australia Woman in Vadodara.

Post the match, Smriti hovered above 50 by scoring 52, 86, 53*, 73*, 105, 90*, 63, 74 and 80* and with this, the cricketer added a feather to her cap to register the iconic record to her name.

On the other hand today, Jhulan Goswami lead a clinical bowling display by claiming four for 42 as the tourists were bundled out for 157 in 41 overs. It was a good response by the Indians, especially after they were on the other end of a heavy defeat by the South Africans in match one on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and batted at the start, with Lizelle Lee (4) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) -the stars in the previous game - out cheaply to Jhulan and Mansi Joshi (2/23) respectively.