IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Skipper Rohit Sharma Focused On Team's Priorities

India skipper Rohit Sharma stated his game has always been about how to contribute to the team’s cause and never about personal achievements.

Addressing the media at the pre-match presser, Rohit felt his job was to understand the team’s requirements at any stage of a game and cater to that.

“I have to lead by example. You have to read the situation and see where the game is going. You try and analyse all aspects and make a move. I totally believe that what we do is in the best interests of the team and I try and make that move based on that goal.”

Talking about his own game and the great vein of form that he is going through, Rohit felt he was enjoying the process.

Read Also Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Dresses As Team India Captain For Halloween 2023

“I am enjoying my batting. Keeping the situation of the team in mind, I have to play accordingly. The scoreboard starts from zero. The advantage I have is that I start batting at zero.”

“I have to set the tone for the game. Last game we were put under pressure. As a batsman, I have to think about what the team's needs. Whatever the situation the team is in, I play accordingly,’’ he added.

With regard to his captaincy, Rohit felt it was all about figuring out the team’s goals and objectives.

“I analyse what the opposition is trying to do and what is their strategy and deal with things tactically as well.’’

The Indian captain also paid homage to the late Sri Lankan cricket fan Percy Abeysekara, more popularly known as Uncle Percy, after his passing recently.

Read Also ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lankan Superfan Uncle Percy Passes Away At 87 In Colombo

“Yes, I was lucky to get an opportunity to meet him at the Asia Cup recently in Sri Lanka. He is probably the first ever cricket fan that I have met. In 2005, I visited SL with the U-19 team but I was a little boy to understand him. But when I went with the Indian team in 2008 and saw his passion and met his family. I had gone with few of his team members as well. The first ever cricket fan I saw was him. It’s a sad moment for the cricketing fraternity,’’ he added.

Rohit also felt that the Wankhede pitch can offer assistance to bowlers as well and was not just batting oriented.

“ We have chased targets and batted first, so done both. Things can be unpredictable here. You can see a top spell from the bowlers and at times see what can be done.,’’ he added.

“This pitch can be unpredictable and I am keeping my options open with regard to the team combination. We have the option of using three spinners but let’s see how it goes tomorrow,’’ he added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)