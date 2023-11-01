IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Confident Team India Face Jittery Lankans As They Knock On The Door Of The WC Semifinal

As the Team India caravan reaches the financial capital of the country for its seventh match of the World Cup, there is a sense of anticipation that they will seal their semifinal spot at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

There is history riding on this game too with the last World Cup match played between these two teams at this very venue being Indian cricket's most famous night on April 2, 2011.

PLAYING LIKE POTENTIAL WORLD CHAMPS

India have played like potential World Champions right from game one against Australia and until their last match against England in Lucknow.

The two-time World Cup winners have been ticking almost all boxes with each passing game and showcasing their tremendous batting and bowling depth to opposition teams.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli are in fine fettle with tons of runs under their belt in the tournament. Shubman Gill has got a half-century and some quick starts and will be eager to go big against the Sri Lankans.

IYER'S FORM A CONCERN

Shreyas Iyer's form is a bit of a concern but the team management is likely to persist with him with the knockouts still some time away, giving him all the time to get his act together.

The bowling arsenal is working like a well-oiled machine with the return of Mohammad Shami boosting the attack in the company of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the workmanlike Mohammad Siraj.

Winning six games out of six in a home World Cup is no small achievement and India would like to seal the semifinal deal and keep the winning momentum going.

Rohit Sharma would be looking to make it a memorable game at his first ever World Cup match at his home turf of Wankhede.

LANKANS FOCUSED ON CHAMPIONS TROPHY SPOT

On the other hand, the Sri Lankans have never really taken off in this edition of the World Cup. With only two wins from six matches including a defeat to Afghanistan in their previous match, the Dasun Shanaka-led side are almost out of the semifinal contention.

They did show sparks of the potential they possess when they beat England convincingly bowling them out for 156 and chasing it down comfortably.

But, Sri Lanka have not really turned up in this tournament and this would be an opportunity for them to make an impression against the team that is looked upon as World Champions in the making.

The likes of Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara would be looking to replicate their performance against England at the Wankhede with the pitch likely to offer assistance to bowlers and batsmen in equal measure.

The average first innings score at the Wankhede in the last 20 matches is around 258 and that gives a sense that this could be a high scoring game just like the previous matches held here in the tournament.

It could even be a high-scoring thriller if both teams bat big and deep staying true to the pitch.

