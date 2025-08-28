 Horrific! 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Hotel, Accused Held In Bhopal
Horrific! 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Hotel, Accused Held In Bhopal

Victim’s acquaintance invited her to a birthday party at a hotel where she was gang raped

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:34 AM IST
Horrific! 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Hotel, Accused Held In Bhopal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in the city. The crime came to light only after she was found pregnant. Police have arrested four persons including the hotel owner and a woman in connection with the case.

According to complaint, the incident occurred in June 2025 when the victim’s acquaintance, Pranay Raibole invited her to a birthday party at a hotel. There, Raibole and his associate Sumit Upadhyay allegedly raped her. The hotel is owned by one Amit Verma who has also been named as an accused.

After she was found, her medical examination was conducted, which revealed she was one- month pregnant. Her statement before a magistrate confirmed the assault.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said based on the evidence, the police booked the accused on charges of gang rape, abduction, wrongful confinement, and POCSO Act. All four accused including the female friend of the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, he added.

