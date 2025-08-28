Horrific! 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Hotel, Accused Held In Bhopal | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Class 12 student was allegedly gang-raped in a hotel in the city. The crime came to light only after she was found pregnant. Police have arrested four persons including the hotel owner and a woman in connection with the case.

According to complaint, the incident occurred in June 2025 when the victim’s acquaintance, Pranay Raibole invited her to a birthday party at a hotel. There, Raibole and his associate Sumit Upadhyay allegedly raped her. The hotel is owned by one Amit Verma who has also been named as an accused.

However, the accused got scared after the victim informed them of her pregnancy in August. The accused then involved their female friend, who took the girl to a rented flat in another locality with intention to pacify her.

There, she was kept for two days in confinement. Meanwhile, her parents lodged a missing person’s complaint on August 21. During confinement, the girl managed to send message to her father, which led to her rescue by Kolar police.

After she was found, her medical examination was conducted, which revealed she was one- month pregnant. Her statement before a magistrate confirmed the assault.

Kolar police station incharge Sanjay Soni said based on the evidence, the police booked the accused on charges of gang rape, abduction, wrongful confinement, and POCSO Act. All four accused including the female friend of the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, he added.