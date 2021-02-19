"Hello Ahmedabad, we're here": Twitter reacts as team India arrives for the final two Tests vs England

Team India has landed in Ahmedabad for the final two tests of the ongoing series against England.
India was subjected to a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Chennai. However, Team India made a strong comeback and won the second test by a huge margin sending a message to the opposition that they are in for a tough fight. The final two tests would be played in Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium.
The third test of the series would be a day-night affair and fans across the country are hoping to witness a nail-biter. Team India reached Ahmedabad the other day, BCCI tweeted about the team's arrival with caption "Hello Ahmedabad, we're here".
Fans of team India welcomed the 'Men in Blue'. Some replied with their best picks for the 3rd Test while some were gushing over the pictures of loving 'daddy Pandya' who was captured with his little one on arrival.
Team India would be under a little bit of pressure to perform well in the day-night test considering how things panned out the last time India played a test under lights. However, conditions in Australia are very different from India. Moreover, a thumping win in the last game would have surely boosted the confidence of the 'Men in Blue'.