"Hello Ahmedabad, we're here": Twitter reacts as team India arrives for the final two Tests vs England

Team India has landed in Ahmedabad for the final two tests of the ongoing series against England.

India was subjected to a humiliating defeat in the first Test at Chennai. However, Team India made a strong comeback and won the second test by a huge margin sending a message to the opposition that they are in for a tough fight. The final two tests would be played in Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium.

The third test of the series would be a day-night affair and fans across the country are hoping to witness a nail-biter. Team India reached Ahmedabad the other day, BCCI tweeted about the team's arrival with caption "Hello Ahmedabad, we're here".