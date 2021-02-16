IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England name 17-member squad for pink-ball Test

England on Tuesday announced a 17-member squad for the third Test match against India, which will be a pink-ball Test and will be played from February 24 at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium.

Moeen Ali will return to England for a break while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood join the squad having been rested for the first two Tests, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

England's squad for the third Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Earlier in the day, debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings hastened India's 317-run win in the second Test match at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, and it helped the host level the four-match series 1-1.

Chasing a target of 482, the England team was all out for 164 in 54.2 overs in the second session of the fourth day.

The win takes India to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. India need one more win in this series to seal a spot in the final which will be played in June at Lord's, London, in England.

R. Ashwin was the hero of India's win as he scored a century and captured eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.