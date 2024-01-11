Giles Shield: Arhan Patel Stars For Oxford English School

Arhan Patel (123) of Oxford English School scored a century against Modern English School in their Giles Shield Super League third round match at National CC, Cross Maidan.

Patel's brilliant batting performance saw him take 269 balls to complete his century. He hit 16 boundaries during his stay on the field at National CC, Cross Maidan.

An outstanding performance by Vedant Gore (LBG) helped Anjuman-i-Islam Allana English High School capturing 8 wickets in just 24 runs helped restrict Dr Antonio da Silva High School to a modest score of 92.

He then scored 90 runs in 92 balls hitting 19 boundaries. His colleague Rushan Farooqui made 88 runs with the help of 106 balls.

Nikhil Gurav (LBG) of IES English School, Bandra claimed six wickets and restricted Al Barkaat MMI to 173 for 9 at the close of day.

Brief Scores – Stumps Day 1

1. National English School Virar 195 in 66.3 overs Neel Bhat 52, 114 balls, 143 mins, 7x4s, Veer Shinde 50*, 89 balls, 98 mins, 3x4s, Dev Nafade (OB) 4/36, Saransh Sharma (LAM) 3/39) vs Don Bosco High School Matunga :24/2 in 9 overs at Worli Sports Club

Read Also Giles Shield: Arham Jain Stars For Oxford Public School

2. Dr Antonio da Silva HS, Dadar : 92 in 43.3 overs Nikhil Verma 38, Vedant Gore (LBG) 8/24) vs

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School : 228/3 in 44 overs Vedant Gore 90, 92 balls, 111 mins, 19x4s, Rushan Farooqui 88, 106 balls, 137 mins, 13x4s, 2x6s, Laxmanprasad Vishwakarma 36) at New Hind SC Matunga

3. Oxford English School : 232/8 in 83.5 overs, Arhan Patel 123, 269 balls, 330 mins, 16x4s, Saif Ali 32, Nishad Parab (SLA) 4/50, Jasmeet Singh (OB) 4/59) vs Modern English School: National CC Cross Maidan

4. Al Barkaat MMI English School: 173/9 in 63 overs Aakash Mangde 46, Nikhil Gurav (LBG) 6/59 vs IES New English School Bandra at Karnataka SA Cross Maidan