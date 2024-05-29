 EXCLUSIVE: We Tried Presenting Kashmir In A Way That Would Make People Feel Like They Were Traveling Back To That Time, Says Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan
Director shares his experience of shooting a war sequence

Wednesday, May 29, 2024
The much anticipated Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is making noise for all the right reasons. As the film marks the first association of Kabir Khan with the rising star, the shooting was indeed a significant task for the filmmaker.

While sharing about shooting for Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan shares, “Shooting Chandu Champion was indeed a task and must say it wasn’t an easy one. On top of it, we were shooting the war sequence in Kashmir set in 1965, so we needed to ensure that the entire backdrop looked authentic and showcased the same theme.”

“We tried presenting Kashmir in a way that would make people feel like they were traveling back to that time,” he adds.

Chandu Champion is set for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024.

