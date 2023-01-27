Data Protection Day 2023: History, significance and ways to protect your data

Data Protection Day 2023: History significance and how can you protect your data | Unsplash - Dan Nelson

The world is slowly but steadily moving towards digitisation, but this also means our data is becoming more vulnerable. This is why Data Protection Day, or Data Privacy Day, is celebrated on January 28.

This date isn't just about creating awareness on how to protect data, it is also about celebrating the anniversary of the Council of Europe's Convention 108 on the protection of personal information, the first legally binding international law for data protection.

The aim is to create more awareness about the right to data protection and the various ways in which people can keep their data more safe. Let's first understand the history and significance.

History and Significance

The Data Protection Day or Data Privacy day was launched by the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided in 2006. This day is now celebrated globally to raise one of the most important issues of the digitally advancing world. The main goal of the day is to educate people on the challenges and inform them of their rights to privacy.

Ways to Protect your data

1. Use storage with data protection and built-in discs.

2. Create copies of data and store them separately, so that you can restore lost data or modify it.

3. Review the data privacy settings on any app or device that you use.

4. Keep updating your passwords, and use at least 10 characters with complex combinations.

5. Ensure you are using devices with firewalls and anti-virus software, preferably the latest version.

6. Also ensure that your Bluetooth is turned off when you are not using it so that no hacker can make use of this vulnerability.

7. Update your operating system to ensure the latest performance and security updates are in use.

8. Unsecured public networks should be avoided as they can be vulnerable to breach.

9. Always set up two-factor authentication on your financial and email accounts.

This year, leading organisations are expected to invest heavily in updating more robust cybersecurity policies and procedures, enabling security automation, and monitoring attack surfaces. We can also expect these organisations to come together to respond to incidents, close security breaches, offer digital forensics and data restoration, reduce the attack surface, identify and eliminate threats in networks, and recover critical data.

