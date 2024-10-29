Daksh Talwar: Young Lad Blazing A Trail On The MSSA Inter-School Table Tennis Scene

Q: How do you feel clinching the MSSA under-16 boys' TT title?.. Is it your first trophy?..

A: "It feels great to have won the under-16 boys title. This being my last MSSA, it was special as well. This is not my first trophy as I've been playing over eight years and I have won many trophies over this span of time. But the MSSA title is something I've had my eyes on since a long time. I came close to winning it in the under-10 and under-12 titles respectively but ended up winning the silver and bronze. However, this being my last MSSA, a title and a gold medal feels special.

Q: How old are you and which school are you from?..

A: " I'm 15 and I'm in the 10th std of AVM, Juhu. The school is very supportive as well. They have given me leaves for practising and getting ready for tournaments. So they've been supportive as well."

Q: How was your preparation for the tournament?..

A: "I was quite confident before the tournament as I had recently played the CISCE Nationals where I stood third. And now I will be representing CISCE at the SGFI National Games. So due to this form and performance, I was quite confident about myself. And I had believed that I could do well and performed well."

Q: Who is your coach and at what age did you start playing the game?..

A: "I am playing under Arjun Patra at the Jaypee Olympia Table Tennis Academy in Marol. I have been there for the past 4-5 years and I started playing when I was eight years old and it was my mother who got me into table tennis and she was the first one who put me into coaching and I developed an interest and there was no looking back."

Q: What is the strength of your game and what are the areas you feel you need to work upon?..

A: "A few strengths in my game is that I have developed an attacking instinct in the game and I know my strokes well and it is a combination of skill and speed. Obviously, there is a lot of scope for improvement in various areas such as my receiving in services. But as I play and keep practising, I hope to overcome my weaknesses and move forward."

Q: How was the competition in this tournament?..

A: "The competition was very tough in this tournament. I was the second ranked player and I was still very confident. I knew the games of my opponents well and I could tackle them. Even the first ranked player I played in the final and beat, I was familiar with him as he is my practice partner. I've recently defeated them in the DSO, so I was quite confident about winning.

Q: What are the tournaments that you are going to participate going ahead?..

A: "There are multiple tournaments coming up ahead such as the SGFI Nationals that I'm participating in. Even the Pune state championships, various district tournaments so I have to keep practising and work hard."

Q: What are your future plans?.. Planning to take up TT professionally?..

A: "I'm currently in the 10th std at the AVM, Juhu. So I've decided to take up engineering in my 11th and 12th science stream. But TT will always be a part of my life no matter what. Obviously, I'll be playing in competitive tournaments and all but currently in my studies I would pursue engineering with science as an option."

Q: Tell me a bit about your family and their support..

A: "My parents and my sister have been very supportive of me playing table tennis. They've helped me buck up with my studies whenever I've missed them due to my tournaments or practise. Their support is something that has kept me going through the years and I'm really thankful and grateful for that and I'll make sure to make them proud."

Q: Who do you look upto as an inspiration in sport or in table tennis specifically?..

A: "Sports overall, I follow football as well and I think my idol is Messi. His humbleness and his love for the game is something that I really like. But in table tennis, without a doubt it has to be Sharath Kamal, the Indian table tennis legend. He has been an inspiration to me for his longevity through the year and the way he supports the game at the grassroots level is amazing."