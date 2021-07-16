Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Sonia Gandhi today in Delhi, along with Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today. The visit comes amid speculation of Congress leader likely to be named the Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).
The party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat will also meet Sonia Gandhi along with Sidhu.
According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.
"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.
A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Navjot Singh Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.
The Congress leadership had formed a three-member committee to resolve factionalism in the state amid differences between Sidhu and Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
There were reports that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is not on board with Navjot Singh Sidhu's elevation as Punjab Congress chief. Reportedly, both the factions are holding meetings with their supporting MLAs and MPs.
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress general secretary and Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat said there will be good news for the Punjab Congress in the next 3-4 days. He also said that changes in the Punjab Cabinet and the organisation would be carried out within 2-3 days.
For the uninitiated, Sidhu has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, attacking him on several issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.
This comes at a time when the party unit is gearing up for the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place next year. Besides, Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state as well.
