Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Sonia Gandhi today in Delhi, along with Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet the party's interim President Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi today. The visit comes amid speculation of Congress leader likely to be named the Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

The party's general secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat will also meet Sonia Gandhi along with Sidhu.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

"Sidhu will be appointed as the new PCC chief along with two working Presidents. Sunil Jakhar, who is currently heading Punjab Congress will be adjusted in AICC," said sources.

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Navjot Singh Sidhu is openly rebelling against the state government by criticising the electricity crisis in the state.