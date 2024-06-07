 CISCE Regional Tournament Under-19 Final: Cathedral & John Connon Emerge Champions
The finals saw a competitive match between Cathedral School Mumbai and The Bishop School Camp Pune, both of which had fought valiantly to reach this stage.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
In an enthralling display of cricket, Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Cannon School emerged victorious in the CISCE Regional Tournament 2024 Under-19 finals, organized by Dalmia School and held at the iconic Oval Grounds.

The game ended with Cathedral School securing a win with a score of 127/6, thanks to a stunning performance by team captain Jai Bakshi, who not only scored a decisive 57 runs but also took 3 crucial wickets.

His exemplary leadership and skill on the field earned him the titles of Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

This year marks the second consecutive regional championship win for the team under the guidance of Coach Manik Madkaikar, showcasing the consistent excellence and determination of the players.

The match concluded with The Bishop School Camp Pune scoring 107/6, making for a competitive and spirited final.

The third place was claimed by Bishop Co-ed School, Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

The finals not only highlighted the talent and sportsmanship of the young cricketers but also provided a thrilling experience for all spectators, reinforcing the spirit of school sports in nurturing future talent.

Additionally, special recognitions were awarded to other outstanding performers in the tournament

Man of the Series: Jai Bakshi (The Cathedral & John Cannon School)

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Mihir Savkar (Bombay Scottish High School)

