MCA 8th Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Boys’ Under-12 Cricket: Maharashtra Young Beat Young Boys Cricket Club By 48 Runs

Maharashtra Young produced a collective all-round performances to register a comfortable 48-run victory against Young Boys Cricket Club in the final of the MCA 8th Bhaskar Thakur Memorial Boys’ Under-12 Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, and played at the Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on Saturday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Maharashtra Young amassed a competitive total of 183 for the loss of seven wickets from their 35 overs. Arjuna Sanghavi 39 runs (55-balls, 2x4), Nishad Parab 37 runs (52-balls, 3x4), Tanish Mahadik 32 runs (31-balls, 3x4) and Shravya Shah 29 runs propped the Maharashtra Young innings. Young Boys CC bowlers Swar Gharat 2 for 10 and Aakash Tripathi 2 for 30 were the only two successful bowlers.

Later, the Maharashtra Young bowling attack restricted the Young Boys CC innings to a paltry 135 for nine wickets from their stipulated 35 overs. Middle order bat Arjun B. top-scored with an unbeaten 58 runs (64-balls, 6x4) to try and keep his team in the hunt. Maharashtra Young bowlers Lakshya Bhor 3 for 10 and Shaunak Gawade 2 for 27 were responsible to pick the wickets and ensure their team emerged champions.

Brief scores - Final: Maharashtra Young 183 for 7, 35 overs (Arjuna Sanghavi 39 (55-balls, 2x4), Nishad Parab 37 (52-balls, 3x4), Tanish Mahadik 32 (31-balls, 3x4), Shravya Shah 29; Swar Gharat 2/10, Aakash Tripathi 2/30) beat Young Boys CC 135 for 9, 35 overs (Arjun B. 58* (64-balls, 6x4); Lakshya Bhor 3/10, Shaunak Gawade 2/27). Result: Maharashtra Young won by 48 runs.