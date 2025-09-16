Chipmaking Stocks Push Japan's Nikkei To All Time High

A traded reads the newspaper while the stock markets number appear on a large display. | File Image

Japanese index Nikkei on Tuesday advanced thanks to gains from chip-makers and chip-related stocks. The index touched an all time high of 45,055.38.

Although the mood in the broader Japanese markets was not bullish, the index advanced thanks to chip-making stocks. According to analysts the exchange could have set the record a day ago had it not been for the public holiday.

On the Tokyo exchange, 30 percent of the 1,600 stocks fell while 2 percent traded flat. Major contributors on Tuesday were stocks such as Advantest (up by 1.29 percent); Tokyo Electroni (1.9 percent); Sumco (9 percent); Disco (8.23 percent) & Resonac Holdings (6.09 percent).