 Chipmaking Stocks Push Japan's Nikkei To All Time High
These Japanese Stocks made gains while the broader markets awaited for fresh cues from the US Federal Reserve for announcement on interest rates.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Japanese index Nikkei on Tuesday advanced thanks to gains from chip-makers and chip-related stocks. The index touched an all time high of 45,055.38.

Although the mood in the broader Japanese markets was not bullish, the index advanced thanks to chip-making stocks. According to analysts the exchange could have set the record a day ago had it not been for the public holiday.

On the Tokyo exchange, 30 percent of the 1,600 stocks fell while 2 percent traded flat. Major contributors on Tuesday were stocks such as Advantest (up by 1.29 percent); Tokyo Electroni (1.9 percent); Sumco (9 percent); Disco (8.23 percent) & Resonac Holdings (6.09 percent).

