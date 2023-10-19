BSAM Mumbai Snooker League: Skipper Anand Leads Cheetahs To Victory

Andheri Recreation Club (ARC) ‘Cheetahs’ captain Karan Anand played responsibly and rose to the challenge by winning a crucial deciding frame, which secured his team a tight 3-2 against P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Penguins’ in a tense round of 32 match of the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023, and played at the NSCI billiards hall, late Wednesday evening.

However, the Andheri club’s second team, ARC ‘Cobras’ lacked the willpower for a fight and succumbed meekly to a 0-3 defeat against Central Railway Mechanical Institute (CRMI) ‘Shooters’.

Hosts National Sports Club of India (NSCI) teams encountered mixed fortunes. While the senior team, NSCI ‘Baulkline 1.0’, suffered a quick 0-3 defeat at the hands of Cricket Club of India (CCI) ‘X-Men’, the second team NSCI ‘Baulkline 2.0’ easily defeated P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Probables’ 3-1 to advance to the last 16.

It proved to be a bad day for Hindu Gymkhana as their other two teams, Hindu Gymkhana ‘Bird Wisers’ and Hindu Gymkhana ‘Probables 3-1, also crashed out in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, defending champions Elphinstone CC ‘Elfies Stars’ marched closer towards the defence of their title as they comfortably defeated Islam Gymkhana ‘Top G’ 3-1 to advance to the next round.

Khar Gymkhana (KG) had a successful day, as KG ‘1 2 KA 4’ got the better of P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Bird Wisers’ 3-1 and KG ‘Hustlers’ pulled off a narrow 3-2 win over Santacruz Gymkhana ‘Sunrisers’.

ARC ‘Cheetahs’ started with a flourish as Tarun Kalra (+45) easily defeated Yash Raiyaani (+50) 111-61 in the 15-Red first frame before Anand (+6) overcame a spirited fight from Hindu Gymkhana’s Uday Shah (+20) 57-40 in the 6-Red second frame. Hindu Gymkhana bounced back by winning the nest two frames. In the third 9-Red doubles Maulik Merchant and Karan Aggarwal (+33) combined well to overcome the ARC pair of Karan Advani and Om Sawant (+26) 79-66 and then Uday Shah (+50) defeated Tarun Karla (+45) 118-73 to level the match scores at 2-all. In the deciding frame, Anand (+20) played steadily and managed to put it across Merchant (+55) 97-72 and seal the win.

Results – Round 32: ARC ‘Cheetahs’ beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Penguins’ 3-2 (Tarun Kalra (+45) bt Yash Raiyaani (+50) 111-61, Karan Anand (+6) bt Uday Shah (+20) 57-40, Karan Advani/Om Sawant (+26) lost Maulik Merchant/Karan Aggarwal (+33) 66-79, Tarun Karla (+45) lost Uday Shah (+50) 73-118, Karan Anand (+20) bt Maulik Merchant (+55) 97-72).

ECC ‘Elfies Stars’ beat Islam Gymkhana ‘Top G’ 3-1 (Vilas Upsham (+35) bt Faisal Khan (SCR) 81-37, Mahesh Jagdale/Pramod Pol (+17) bt Saad Sayed/Alam Shaikh (+15) 50-28, Anurag Bagri (+20) lost Abdur Rehman (+20) 23-44, Sunil Jain (+20) bt Saad Sayed (+10) 76-70).

Radio Club ‘Sultans’ beat Chembur Gymkhana ‘Warriors’ 3-1 (Neville Razmi/Anuj Mahajan (+21) lost Jayraj Amane/Dharmesh Shah (+32) 72-79, Rayaan Razmi (+5) bt Karan Sabberal (+50) 94-54, Shahyan Razmi (+6) bt Nikhil Lalwani (+18) 58-43, Rayaan Razmi (+5) bt Karan Sabberwal 84-74).

Khar Gymkhana ‘1 2 KA 4’ beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Bird Wisers’ 3-1 (Sumer Mago (+10) bt Anand Raghuvanshi (+20) 87-81, Nikhil Saigal (+8) lost Siddharth Parikh (+2) 28-36, Harmehr Mago/Sahil Kakkad (+20) bt Hitesh Kotwani/Aditya Shandilya (+20) 56-47, Sumer Mago (+10) bt Anand Raghuvanshi (+20) 69-29).

MIG CC ‘Sharks’ beat MCF ‘Tough Men’ 3-1 (Samarth Vernekar (+40) lost Rishabh Panchamia (+40) 73-94, R. Girish (+2) bt Rohan Jain (+16) 48-27, Prabdeep Singh/Anuj Soni (+23) bt Mehul Sutaria/Avenish Shah (+21) 60-39, R. Girish (+5) bt Rishabh Panchamia (+40) 96-58).

Bombay Gymkhana ‘Phantom’ beat Otters Club ‘Rockets’ 3-0 (Marzdi Kalyaniwala (+10) beat Rrahul Sachdev (SCR) 53-21, Laxman Rawat (-5) bt Yudhisthir Jaising (+40) 70-55, Kaizad Fitter/Nitesh Madan (+12) bt Yash Babani/Zenul Arsiwala (+23) 65-19).

CRMI ‘Shooters’ beat ARC ‘Cobras’ 3-0 (Pratik Khatri (+50) bt Rihil Asrani (+55) 105-80, Umesh Barwe/Nikhil Ghadge (+23) bt Parag Shah/Abhishek Shetty (+33) 87-58, Simranjeet Singh (+14) bt Ritesh Mistry (+20) 56-39).

Khar Gymkhana ‘Hustlers’ beat Santacruz Gymkhana ‘Sunrisers’ 3-2 (Sparsh Pherwani (SCR) lost Amit Makhija (+50) 85-3, Karan Rao/Rebanta Sahijwani (+29) bt Kalpesh Mevada/Pranav Desai (+21) 64-57, Kunal Solanki (+18) bt Alpesh Dedhia (+16) 55-34, Sparsh Pherwani (SCR) lost Amit Makhija (+50) 67-86, Kunal Solanki (+45) bt Pranav Desai (+50) 100-71).

Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) ‘Alfa’ beat Wodehouse Gymkhana ‘Wizards’ 3-1 (Karan Makwana/Anil Sahani (+26) bt Vicky Jaising/Cyrus Aga (+30) 83-76, Shaqir Qureshi (+40) lost Burgess Colabawala (+40) 64-98, Aakash Ramteke (+12) bt Vimal Mariwala (+12) 68-39, Karan Makwana (+40) bt Cyrus Aga (+45) 107-55).

Cricket Club of India (CCI) ‘X Men’ beat NSCI ‘Baulkline 1.0’ 3-0 (Sandeep Gulrajani/Siddharth Khemani (+29) bt Subhojit Roy/Abhishek Bajaj (+20) 68-60, Hasan Badami (+2) bt Nikhil Bhansali (+16) 59-23, Nikhil Ootam (+20) bt Samay Wadhwan (+35) 89-36).

NSCI ‘Baulkline 2.0’ beat P.J. Hindu Gymkhana ‘Probables’ 3-1 (Karan Chug (+35) bt Rovin D'Souza (+20) 94-21, Kamran Ahmed/Ronak Dedhia (+29) lost Kirti Parikh/Devansh Jariwala (+29) 53-73, Kunal Kapoor (+20) bt Sanjay Jhaveri (+16) 57-32, Karan Chug (+35) bt Rovin D'Souza (+20) 83-28).