BSAM Mumbai Snooker League: MCA Ease Past DPCG To Advance Into Last 16

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Bandra started in positive fashion recording a comfortable 3-0 win against Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana (DPCG), Dadar in a round of 32 match of the GreatWhite Electricals-NSCI BSAM Mumbai Snooker League 2023, played at the NSCI billiards hall on Tuesday.

The MCA team, which topped their group in the league phase, were provided with an ideal start as Rajwardhan Joshi (+8 handicap) called the shots against Hormuzd Pardiwala (+22) and coasted to a 70-22 victory in the 6-Red first frame and to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Later, in the 15-Red second frame, MCA captain Vivek Narayan (+35) stage a solid fight back against Malcolm Kapadia (+45) who stayed in front by leading 61-55 initially. But, Narayan with some steady and tactical play managed to overtake the DPCG cueist before winning the frame 110-70 to put his team ahead 2-0.

In the 9-Red Doubles third frame, the MCA pairing of Vikram Virdi and Prince Loomba (+33) combined well to brush aside the challenge from the DPCG combo of Fareez Vasania and Arish Unvala (+33) romping to a facile 86-41 victory and complete the win and a place in the pre-quarter-finals.

Results (round 32): Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) beat Dadar Parsee Colony Gymkhana 3-0 -- (6-Red: Rajwardhan Joshi (+8) bt Hormuzd Pardiwala (+22) 70-22, 15-Red: Vivek Narayan (+35) bt Malcolm Kapadia (+45) 110-70, 9-Red Doubles: Vikram Virdi/Prince Loomba (+33) bt Fareez Vasania/Arish Unvala (+33) 86-41).