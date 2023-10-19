Instances When Pakistani Fans Heckled Team India Cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 19, 2023
During India's tour of Pakistan in 1989, a fan stormed into the field and had attacked Kris Srikkanth, posing a grave danger to his safety. He was allegedly close to stabbing the Indian opener with a knife.
During the same tour, fans were seen throwing stones at the Indian players. It emerged that Javed Miandad had picked one of the stones and asked them to calm down.
The incident repeated in 1997 during an ODI in Karachi. It emerged that the match was stopped four times as the fans came into the stadium with their pocket full of stones.
In a recent conversation with Star Sports, Irfan Pathan said, 'We were playing a game in Peshawar, a fan suddenly threw an iron nail at me which struck under my eye. We never made an issue out of that and always appreciated their hospitality. Pakistan should stop making issues on crowd behaviour in India.
Mohammed Shami and the other Indian players were heckled by the fans after the 2017 Champions Trophy final which Pakistan won by beating the Men in Blue. The Pakistan fans had allegedly mocked the Indian players by saying 'Baap kaun hai?'
During an interview with the Bharat Army podcast in 2020, Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar revealed that a Pakistani fan started abusing him when he went for a coffee before a match. Shankar also revealed that he was recording everything.
The PCB has complained to the ICC that the Indian crowd displayed some rowdy behaviour against the Pakistan cricket team during the 2023 World Cup clash in Ahmedabad.
India beat Pakistan for the 8th time in 50-over World Cups to maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals.
