Breaking: Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis to face prosecution for concealing two criminal cases

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to face prosecution for allegedly concealing two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit, it has been reported by News18's legal correspondent.

Fadnavis had on February 20 appeared before a Nagpur court on Thursday in connection with a complaint seeking criminal proceedings against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis was granted exemption from appearance on four earlier occasions since November 2019.

This is a developing story