Latest News! BCCI will hold a press conference today at 7 pm in Mumbai to announce Head Coach

Photo of Unnao rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar seen in Independence Day
Greetings published by Unnao Nagar Panchayat Chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit in a newspaper, says, "He is MLA of our area that is why his photo is there. Till the time he is our MLA his photo can be put."
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a press conference today at 7 pm in Mumbai to announce Indian Cricket Team's (Senior Men) Head Coach.
Rajasthan: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the closing ceremony of International Army Scout Masters Competition, in Jaisalmer
Supreme Court hearing a plea challenging restriction on working journalists in Kashmir Valley
In the wake of revocation of Article 370: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says, "security agencies are taking daily stock of the situation. We know the ground reality."
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about." Quote Tweet
Hearing on a petition challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Supreme Court
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" CJI Ranjan Gogoi asks ML Sharma.
Maharashtra: Former cricketer Kapil Dev arrives at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
Headquarters to conduct interview for Indian cricket team's head coach in Mumbai. He is a member of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for appointing Head Coach for Indian cricket team.
Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Former Finance Minister and BJP leader
Arun Jaitely who is admitted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), today. He was admitted to AIIMS on 9th August due to breathing problems.
#WestBengal: Police says, "Car driven by Akash Mukherjee
Son of BJP MP Roopa Ganguly, somehow lost control&dashed a wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He sustained minor injuries. Local police took charge of the involved vehicle along with the driver. Investigation on."
West Bengal: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly’s son Akash Mukherjee arrested
After he rammed his car into a wall in Golf Green area in Kolkata last night. He will be produced before the court today.
