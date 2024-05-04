 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket: Bank Of Maharashtra Clinch Tight Win Over Union Bank Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnews62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket: Bank Of Maharashtra Clinch Tight Win Over Union Bank Of India

62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket: Bank Of Maharashtra Clinch Tight Win Over Union Bank Of India

Batting first, Bank of Maharashtra managed to score a modest total of 138 runs for five wickets in 20 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image

A determined Bank of Maharashtra staged a gallant fight and managed to snatch a tense and tight two-run win against Union Bank of India in the opening Group-C match of the 62nd Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Reserve Bank of India under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the National CC ground.

Batting first, Bank of Maharashtra managed to score a modest total of 138 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. The star batsman was Jitesh Raut who top-scored with 55 runs while Ajinkya Deshmukh scored an unbeaten 21 runs, Ashutosh Mali and Azim Khan contributed 20 and 19 runs respectively to boost the innings. Union Bank’s Jash Ganiga took two wickets for 24 runs.

Defending a low target, Bank of Maharashtra bowlers did a great job and managed to contain the rival batters from scoring runs freely and surpassing their total as they restricted Union Bank of India to 136 for eight wickets from the quota of 20 overs and clinched a deserving win. Krishna Kumbhar was the lone batter to get some runs on the board. Bank of Maharashtra bowling attack of Shreeom Sanap two for 17, Ashutosh Mali two for 18, Ajinkya Deshmukh two for 25 and Santosh Jagtap two for 33 were responsible to break down the rival’s batting and seal a satisfying win.

Read Also
MCA Corporate Trophy: Tata Power SC Beat Datamatics Global Services CC In 'D' Division Final
article-image

In the second match, Bank of India proved too strong for Oriental Insurance SC and registered a thumping nine-wicket victory in a Group-C encounter. Batting first Oriental Insurance were bowled out for a measly 80 runs in 18.1 overs. Jay Bhorunde three for seven, Nitin Kadali three for 16 and Harshal Wagh two for seven claimed the wickets. In reply, Bank of India easily reached 81 runs for the loss of just one wicket. Sameer B. and Shreay Sarang scored unbeaten knocks of 30 and 18 runs respectively, while Vinit Sarang scored 21 runs to guide the team home.

Brief scores – Elite Div: Oriental Insurance SC 80 all out, 18.1 overs (Tarun Bose 19; Jay Bhorunde 3/7, Nitin Kadali 3/16, Harshal Wagh 2/7) lost to Bank of India 81 for 1, 11.4 overs (Sameer B. 30, Vinit Sarang 21, Shreay Sarang 18). Result: Bank of India won by nine wickets

Bank of Maharashtra 138 for 5, 20 overs (Jitesh Raut 55, Ajinkya Deshmukh 21*, Ashutosh Mali 20, Azim Khan 19; Jash Ganiga 2/24) beat Union Bank of India 136 for 8, 20 overs (Krishna Kumbhar 38; shreeom Sanap 2/17, Ashutosh Mali 2/18, Ajinkya Deshmukh 2/25, Santosh Jagtap 2/33). Result: Bank of Maharashtra won by two runs.

Read Also
3rd MCA Under-19 Cricket Tournament: Fort Vijay Cricket Club And Gamdevi Cricketers Score...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch, Search Operation...

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch, Search Operation...

Mumbai: Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra; Heartwarming VIDEO...

Mumbai: Dolphins Spotted Doing Somersaults Off Coast Near Carter Road In Bandra; Heartwarming VIDEO...

Karnataka: JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case; VIDEO

Karnataka: JDS MLA HD Revanna Taken Into Custody By SIT In Connection With Kidnapping Case; VIDEO

Maharashtra: Indian Army Helicopter With Logistic And Medical Aid Makes Emergency Landing At Sangli...

Maharashtra: Indian Army Helicopter With Logistic And Medical Aid Makes Emergency Landing At Sangli...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Incident: Anuj Thapan’s Mother Seeks CBI Probe In Her Son’s...

Salman Khan Residence Firing Incident: Anuj Thapan’s Mother Seeks CBI Probe In Her Son’s...