46th YMCA State-Level Athletic Meet: Saroj Shetty, Kaushik Kamat Emerge Fastest Woman & Man

Kaushik Kamat of Pro Athletes Academy and Saroj Shetty of Mumbai Ports Authority emerged as the fastest men and women athletes by winning 100 metres gold medals on the fourth and final day of the of the 46th YMCA State-level Athletic Meet 2023, organized under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Athletics Association by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines.

In the women’s race Saroj ran with a lot of energy and managed to beat the challenge from Manjusha Shetty of Vasai Athletics Club to finish first in a time of 12.65 seconds. Manjusha who pushed hard had and clocked 12.90 seconds to settle for silver, while Shreya Acharya of JSD Sports Foundation took the bronze in 13.07 seconds.

Kaushik powerfully sprinted towards the finish in a decent time of 11.10 seconds to take the first place. Smith D’Souza of Vasai Athletics Club claimed the silver in a time of 11.15 seconds, followed by Arnold Mendes of Infinity SC who clocked 11.18 seconds for the bronze.

Daphne Johnson of Pro Athletes Academy won the girls’ under-18 100 metres gold in 12.98 seconds. Kadambari Chavan of Sprinters Sports Club in a timing of 13.23 seconds bagged the silver while The Cathedral & John Connon athlete Riana Saraiya picked up the bronze in 13.70 seconds.

Jason Castelino of Pro Athletes Academy with a late charge claimed the boys’ under-18 100 metres goals with a time of 10.96 seconds. Durvesh Pawar of Vasai Athletics Club was beaten at the tape to finish with the silver in 10.98 seconds, while Aadi Poojary of Ravi Athletics Club was third in 11.03secs.

Results – Girls’ under-18 – 100m: 1. Daphne Johnson (Pro Athletes Academy) – 12.98secs, 2. Kadambari Chavan (Sprinters SC) – 13.23secs, 3. Riana Saraiya (The Cathedral & John Connon) – 13.70secs.

Boys’ under-18 – 100m: 1. Jason Castelinao (Pro Athletes Academy) – 10.96secs, 2. Durvesh Pawar (Vasai Athletics Club) – 10.98secs, 3. Aadi Poojary (Ravi Athletics Club) - 11.03secs

Women – 100m: 1. Saroj Shetty (Mumbai Ports Authority) – 12.65secs, Manjusha Shetty (Vasai Athletics Club) - 12.90secs, Shreya Acharya (JSD Sports Foundation) - 13.07secs.

Men’ – 100m: 1. Kaushik Kamat (Pro Athletes Academy) - 11.10secs, 2. Smith D’Souza (Vasai Athletics Club) - 11.15secs, 3. Arnold Mendes (Infinity SC) - 11.18secs

Individual & team awards:

D.B. Puthran Memorial Trophy -- Boys’ U-16: Vignesh Nadar (Don Bosco HS); Girls’ U-16: Swanandi Sawant (Somaiya Sports Academy).

Y.A. Gole Award for Best Athlete -– Men: Dhiraj Mishra (Infinity Sports Club); Women: Sakshi Jadyal (Trackblazers Sports Academy).

Team Championship – Women: Goenka & Associates Educational Trust.

Team Championship – Men: TMCAPY.