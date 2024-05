27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Cricket Trials: Yuvraj Bhingarde, Swanand Palav Power Dilip Vengsarkar CA Centre To Victory

Dilip Vengsarkar CA Centre powered by brilliant batting performances from Yuvraj Bhingarde who smashed an unbeaten 156 runs (123-balls, 24x4,2x6) and Swanand Palav who cracked 158 runs (172-balls, 20x4,1x6) are well placed against United Cricketers on the first day of their two-day second round match of the 27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2024, organised by Worli Sports Club under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Worli SC ground on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, Dilip Vengsarkar riding on the solid knock from Yuvraj and Swanand piled up a challenging total of 360 for four wickets declared in 60 overs in the first innings. In response, United Cricketers scored 14 runs with losing a wicket at the end of the day’s play.

Shreyash Khilare also recorded a century as he is batting on 175 runs (228-balls, 34x4) which has propped Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre innings to 304 for two wickets in 75 overs against Payyade SC.

Bhiwandi Centre’s open batter Shane Raza cracked 114 runs (68-balls, 9x4,10x6) and Shravan Gave made 57 runs to help their team post 294 runs all out in 58.1 overs in their first innings against Kalyan Centre who were placed at 56 for two wickets 9.2 overs at close of play on day one.

Brief scores – Second round: Dilip Vengsarkar CA Centre 360 for 4 decl, 60 overs (Yuvraj Bhingarde 156* (123-balls, 24x4, 2x6), Swanand Palav 158 (172-balls, 20x4,1x6) Vs United Cricketers 14 for no loss, 10 overs.

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Centre 304 for 2, 75 overs (Shreyash Khilare batting 175 (228-balls, 34x4), Agastya Kashikar retired hurt 68, Jiyan Kale batting 32) Vs Payyade SC.

Bhiwandi Center: 294 all out, 58.1 overs (Shane Raza 114 (68-balls, 9x4,10x6), Shravan Gave 57, Darshan Rathod 36, Siddhant Singh 4/56, Mohd Salman Khan 3/96, Hardik Kumar 3/79) Vs Kalyan Center 56 for 2, 9.2 overs (Sanmit Kotmire batting 28).

Shivaji park Gymkhana Centre 141 all out, 36.5 overs (Siddhant Desai 59, Smit Thakur 27; Niraj Giri 4/37) Vs Matunga Gymkhana Centre 153 for 6, 35 overs (Niraj Giri 37, Trinay Salian betting 32; Rajveersinh Surve 3/47).

New Tilak Nagar Centre 261 all out, 71.2 overs (Aryan Kamble 62, Laraib Shaikh 35, Yashraj Kalaskar 47, Anish Mhatre 41; Tanay Mahansaria 3/61) Vs Thane Centre 21 for 1, 3 overs.

SKP Athletics Centre 140 for 7, 78 overs (Ganesh Tendulkar 69, Aryanson Padwal 33) Vs Sassanian Centre.

Savlaram Krida Sankul Centre 236 all out, 77.2 overs (Soham Lad 53, Anvay Joshi 48, Amar Kadam 35; Pradnyan Bhosale 3/43, Arnav Nikalje 3/47) Vs Hendrepada Ground Centre, Badlapur 35 for no loss, 7 overs.

Palghar District Taluka SA Centre 153 all out, 62.3 overs (Preet Nijai 3/37, Premsagar Vishwakarma 3/17) Vs Chimmaji Appa Centre 64 for 2, 13 overs.

DPC Matunga Centre187 all out, 64.5 overs (Aarush Meisheri 44; Yash Salunkhe 4/32, Rajveer Lad 3/45) Vs District Sports Club Centre, Dharavi 35 for no loss, 8 overs.

Prabodhan Centre, Goregaon 277 for 8, 75.1 overs (Chinmay Dukhande 79, Manveer Jain 54, Laxman Prasad Vishwakarma 46; Utkarsh Singh 3/38) Vs Club Aquaria Centre.

Navi Mumbai SA Centre 145 all out, 47 overs (Vedang Mishra 46, Pradnay Bhalerao 37, Srijal Prakash 6/36, Anchit Faujdar 3/33) Vs Vasu Paranjpe CC Centre 75 for 5, 28 overs (Kartik Kharatmal 29; Vedang Mishra 2/16).

Nalasopara Centre 251 for 5 decl, 47 overs (Neil Bhatt 63, Saif Ali 91) Vs Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre 34 for 3 Decl, 21 overs (Praveer Singh 3/3).