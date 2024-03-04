 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial Football Tournament: Mangalore Blues SC And Karnataka SC To Clash In Final
The fancied Mangalore Blues SC produced another strong determined performance and recorded an authoritative 3-1 win against Shreekrishna Sports Club at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 09:09 PM IST


Mangalore Blues Sports Club and Karnataka Sports Club record fluent wins to advance to the final of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organized KSA annual 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial League-cum-Knockout Football Tournament 2023-2024.

The highlight of Mangalore Blues convincing win was the clinical finish of dashing striker Sparsh Gujaran who struck all the three goals to knock the fight out of Shreekrishna SC who tried to put up a fight.

Shreekrishna managed to create quite a number of chances but could only convert from one with striker Santosh Sartak scoring their lone consolation goal.

Earlier, Karnataka SC also enjoyed an easy outing as they blanked a youthful Billava Sangha Youth 2-0 in the first semi-final encounter. The hero of Karnataka SC’s victory was the brilliant efforts of striker Pratham Ghatnur who struck both the goals to dash Billava Sangha Youth hopes of reaching the summit round.

Results – Semi-final: Karnatak Sports Club 2 (Pratham Ghatnur) beat Billava Sangha Youth 0.

Mangalore Blues 3 (Sparsh Gujaran 3) beat Shreekrishna SC 1 (Santosh Sartak).

