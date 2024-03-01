26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial League-Cum-Knockout Football: Mangalore Blues Blank Dombivli Friends 6-0

Mangalore Blues Sports Club produced a strong combined performance and blanked Dombivli Friends FC 6-0 in a one-sided Group-A second round match of the Karnatak Sporting Association (KSA) organized KSA annual 26th Ramanath Payyade Memorial League-cum-Knockout Football Tournament 2023-2024 and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

Showing good understanding and coordination Mangalore Blues dominated the proceedings from the start and scored at regular intervals to charge to a big win.

Strikers Lalit Bangera and Sprsh Gujran, both showed clinical finishing to score a brace of goals each, while teammates Nitin Kotian and Umesh Rathod contributed one goal each to complete the winning margin.

Earlier, in a Group-B encounter, Karnataka Sports Club outplayed Avengers Sports Club romping to a fluent 2-0 victory. The hero of Karnataka SC’s success was striker Pratham Ghantar who struck both the goals to seal the win.

In the third match, Mangalore Young Star and Bunts Youth Sangha shared honours as they played out a goalless draw.

Results: Mangalore Blues SC 6 (Lalit Bangera 2, Sparsh Gujran 2, Nitin Kotian, Umesh Rathod) bt Dombivli Friends FC 0.

Karnataka SC 2 (Pratham Ghatnur 2) beat Avengers SC 0.

Mangalore Young Star drew with Bunts Youth Sangha 0.