Kylian Mbappe’s Real Madrid Transfer Saga: Is French Football Star Leaving PSG? Here’s What We Know So Far

Kylian Mbappe | Credits: Twitter

French football star Kylian Mbappe has been grabbing headlines over the last few days with his expected move to Spanish club Real Madrid from Paris Saint Germain. Mbappe is set to make his dream come true by moving to Real Madrid as he has been a big fan of the 14-time champions since he began his footballing career.

The 2018 World Cup winner joined French club Paris Saint Germain from Monaco in 2017 for Euro 180 Million, making him the second most expensive player in the history of football. In the summer of 2021, PSG extended Kylian Mbappe’s contract till 2025. Mbappe has been one of the most crucial players in the French Club’s success over the last five years, winning five Ligue 1 titles.

Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG will end in June 2024 and is set for a big move to his dream club, Real Madrid. As per several reports, Mbappe is likely to leave the club as a free agent and informed club president Naseer Al Khelaifi about his decision to leave.

There are several speculations about Kylian Mbappe’s potential move to Real Madrid but nothing has been officially confirmed by PSG and French football star.

However, let’s take a look at what we know so far about Kylian Mbappe’s possible move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe informed teammates about his departure from PSG

As per several reports, Kylian Mbappe has already informed Paris Saint Germain’s teammates about his departure from the club by the end of the ongoing season. However, the 25-year-old didn’t reveal to his teammates which club he joined once he parted ways with PSG.

Mbappe made a speech about leaving PSG during the team’s training session ahead of the Ligue 1 match against Rennes on Sunday, January 25. Though he didn’t make any mention of his move to Real Madrid, the dressing rooms of PSG and Real are very clear about the French star’s next move.

As per the reports by The Athletic, Mbappe already informed his ‘close friends’ in PSG about his intention to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2023. Lucas Herandez, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Kolo Muani were reportedly the ones who knew the plan for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Mbappe signed a deal with Real Madrid

Multiple reports suggested that Kylian Mbappe has ‘signed the deal’ with Real Madrid for a five-year contract and will join the club by the end of the ongoing summer. The 2018 World Cup was linked with a move to 14-time UCL champions over the past year but is set to become a reality when he joins the Spanish club.

According to well-known football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Kylian Mbappe has had Real Madrid’s contract since January 2024 and the final details have been sorted. The 25-year-old is only focusing on Real move rather than negotiating with any other club.

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are yet to make an official announcement about his move and his salary. Nonetheless, there are reports that the French football star is expected to make Euro 15 million dollars ($ 16.24 million) with a signing bonus of Euro 150 million ($162.24 million).

Real Madrid is expected to make the announcement mostly before the end of the ongoing season.

No official announcement from PSG

Despite several reports of Kylian Mbappe agreed to move to Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germain have remained tight-lipped on the matter. As per the reports the French football star already informed the club about his move to Real Madrid after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

As per the reports PSG president Naseer Al Khelaifi was convinced that Kylian Mbappe entered the deal with Spanish giants and will join the club in the next summer.

PSG confirmed to media that Mbappe will leave the French football gaint at the end of the season but there has been official confirmation from the club regarding Mbappe's move to the club.