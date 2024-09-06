2024 World Deaf Golf Championship: Pushing The Envelope With A Golf Club, Vibhu Tyagi Style

Vibhu Tyagi is a name not many of our readers would be familiar with but not anymore considering the feat that he has managed to accomplish recently.

The 22-year-old Tyagi clinched the Junior Men's title in the World Deaf Golf Championship held in RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, Australia from August 26-29.

Tyagi's story is all about overcoming the obstacles and constraints through a combination of resilience, determination and fierce dedication.

Associated with the Bombay Presidency Golf Club (BPGC) and supported by the Indian Golf Union (IGU), governing body for golf in India, Tyagi has also been lucky to have a strong support system in terms of training and fitness.

Having been initiated into the sport by his father Yogendra Tyagi at the age of 11, Vibhu has come through quite a journey.

"When he started playing golf he faced many challenges but he had the support of his coaches Mita Govande, Indrajit Bhalotia, Lawrence Brotheridge and fitness trainer Dr Shalini Mukherjee, who helped him overcome those challenges and they had a big role in him winning the tournaments,'' Aditya Tyagi, Vibhu's younger brother, revealed in an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal.

Talking about the event itself, Aditya said Vibhu had a good outing overall.

"Vibhu's performance overall was very good. He had a bad round the first day. Then the next three days, he really caught up well and he won in the junior men's category and finished fourth in the regular men's category."

Vibhu is currently training with Rahul Bajaj and has a schedule of six hours of golf training followed by one hour of fitness training with instructors Sandeep Parihar and Pradeep Parihar.

The latest crown which he has won is his eighth title having already bagged seven titles in the West Zone feeder tour circuit.

Looking ahead to the future, Aditya felt Vibhu is optimistic about the way forward.

"Right now, Vibhu is very confident about his game. Winning this tournament was ofcourse very special for him and he has four tournaments left to play on the Indian circuit. He will be playing in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Chandigarh later this year."

The final year BBA student of Sabarmati University, Ahmedabad, is a dreamer and in terms of inspiration he looks upto Indian golf star Shubhankar Sharma.

It's quite impossible for any athlete to achieve success at any level without the support of their family and Vibhu has been fortunate enough to be backed by his family.

"The family support has always been there with him. Both the parents have played a crucial role in his journey and I have always been there for my elder brother,'' Aditya said.

Aditya sees the triumph at the World Deaf Championship as a sort of turning point in Vibhu's career as he aspires to win many more laurels for the country in the future.