13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket: Group Satellite Clinch Insurance Shield Crown

Group Satellite CC emerged champions by registering a comfortable 20-run victory against United Patni Industries CC in the Plate Division final of the 13th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, organised by Oriental Insurance Company under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at Cross Maidan on Monday evening.

Sent in to bat first, Group Satellite managed to pile up a substantial score of 129 for the loss of six wickets from their stipulated 20 overs. Riding on the batting performances from middle order batsman Manas Chavan who scored an unbeaten 39 runs and opening bat Deepak Gaikwad 38 runs lifted the Group Satellite innings and set United Patni a challenging target of getting 130 runs for victory from their quota of 20 overs. United Patni’s Adnan Shaikh was the lone bowler who took two wickets for 19 runs.

In response, the United Patni batters were unable to stay long in the middle and support their opener Al Saad Shaikh who single-handedly took on the rival bowling attack and cracked a half century effort of 50 runs. But, his valiant batting went in vain as United Patni were restricted to 109 for seven wickets from their 20 overs and finished on the losing side.

Group Satellite’s batter Manas Chavan was later declared the ‘Player of the final’. United Patni’s opening batsman Al Saad Shaikh who scored runs consistently was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Brief scores – Plate Div (final): Group Satellite CC 129 for 6, 20 overs (Manas Chavan 39*, Deepak Gaikwad 38; Adnan Shaikh 2/19) beat United Patni Industries CC 109 for 7, 18 overs (Al Saad Shaikh 50). Result: Group Satellite won by 20 runs.

Individual awards - Player of the final: Manas Chavan (Group Satellite).

Best fielder: Dishant Kotian (United Patni CC).

Best bowler: Parth Chandan (United Patni CC).

Best batsman: Al Saad Shaikh (United Patni CC).

Player of the series: Al Saad Shaikh (United Patni CC).