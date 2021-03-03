World Wildlife Day 2021: History, significance, theme - all you need to know

World Wildlife Day is observed each year on March 3 to raise awareness about issues that impact wildlife. Earth is home to innumerable species, and each one of them plays an important role in balancing the environment. It can be found in all ecosystems, deserts, rainforests, plains, and other areas.

This year, World Wildlife Day will celebrate forest-based livelihoods and seek to promote forest and forest wildlife management models and practices so that humans and animals can co-exist. The aim is to promote sustainable ways of human survival which doesn't destroy the natural habitat of wildlife species.

History

On December 20, 2013, The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), at its 68th session, decided to proclaim March 3, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), as World Wildlife Day. World Wildlife Day has since become an extremely important day which aims at reducing the destructive repercussions of human actions on wildlife.

World Wildlife Day 2021 Theme

The theme of World Wildlife Day 2021 is "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet.” The aim behind the theme is to highlight the central role of forests, forest species and ecosystems services in sustaining the livelihoods of millions of people around the world.

According to a report by Wildlifeday.org, around '200 to 350 million' people live within or close to forested areas in different parts of the world who are dependent on the various ecosystem services provided by the forest.

It is of utmost importance that people realize how important it is that different species and their natural habitats survive so ultimately they can live hassle-free.