ASUS ROG launches virtual academy programme for gamers in India

"Owing to the pandemic, we are witnessing a permanent shift in content consumption patterns globally and increased digital acceleration," Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a statement. "With an increase in e-sports gamers during the pandemic, ASUS has strengthened its commitment towards investing in the future of gaming industry in India."

The count of online gamers in India grew 31 per cent in 2019 to reach around 365 million and is expected to reach 440 million by 2022, according to a FICCI-EY report on media and entertainment industry.

"We aim to encourage more and more gamers, mentor them through their journey, and familiarise them with future opportunities in this landscape. This initiative will provide a huge boost in establishing a pool of credible e-sports players in India and pave the way for next-generation gamers with access to resources, mentorship and training," Su said.