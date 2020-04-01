5 classic online games you can play with your family during lockdown period

As the nationwide lockdown continues, coming up with activities to keep oneself engage has become a norm of sorts—from binge watching movies, web series, playing games to reading to cleaning and cooking, people are racking their brains for something new to do.
With restaurants, theatres, malls and even libraries now closed, people are wondering what to do with so much free time on hand (especially the ones who are lucky to be not ‘working from home’). Going out on weekends was a family activity for many. So we thought of going back in time when one of the family activities was playing board games. Remember the days of Monopoly, Ludo, Snakes and Ladders and even UNO, these are now easily available on smartphones.
Here are some games you can play with your family and friends:
Draw Something
It is a classic game. Draw Something offers to connect with friends and family on mobile phone, so you won’t be missing out on social interaction. In this game you choose a word to draw for your friends and then watch them try to guess what it is you’re drawing.
UNO
Another classic card game. Invite a group of card-game enthusiasts to play a round that to online. The classic card game now has levels tournaments, adventures, and new ways to play.
Quiz Up
If you and your family like trivia, then Quiz Up should be on your game agenda. Quiz topics range from medical knowledge and even advanced math. Each quiz has 6 questions, and the faster you answer, the more points you score.
Dots and Boxes—Classic Games
An all-time-favourite colourful and simple game is now at your fingertips and can be played online with family and friends. Put your finger on the board and play like if you had pen and paper.
Monopoly
The classic board game is now available at your finger tips. The Monopoly game in now available on any mobile device. Once the game is downloaded, users can play the mobile version of Monopoly with family and friends who also have the app.
P.S.: All these games are available on IOS and Android mobile operating system.
