10 best online games to play with your friends and family amid lockdown

Tired of playing the coronavirus lockdown faves Psych and Houseparty? Or the good ol’ Ludo, Monopoly, Candy Crush and Tetris? Here are some more (new and old) free video games you can give a shot to fill up your free time.

1. Knighthood

In this action-adventure game, you first start off by proving to be a worthy knight. Once you win the first task, armed with a powerful gauntlet, then set of to save you kingdom from descending into chaos. Available on: iOS and Android.

2. Dota Underlords

This is an auto-chess game (a subgenre of strategy games) with chess-like features, but instead of black and white pieces, you place players on a grid which is shaped like a battlefield. These players then fight (on their own) the opponent’s players and try to win the battle. Winning the battle will bring in-game gold which you can then use to buy more players and field troops. Available on: iOS, android and Microsoft Windows via Steam.

3. Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is an online multiplayer combat game featuring almost 150 players. The game is set in a fictional city called Verdansk. You can get your friends to join you in this virtual world as you take on tasks and go about exploring Verdansk. Available on: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

4. BTS World

Welcome to the world of the popular K-pop band, BTS. In this game, you play their manager, while the seven members go from being nothing to the super popular band that they are today. Best part of the game it uses real photos and voice recordings of the BTS members. Available on: iOS and Android.

5. Iron Danger

Iron Danger is an online combat game. The story of the game, which is set in Nordic-inspired world, follows a village girl called Kipuna whose home is destroyed by invaders. While escaping from the war zone, she falls to her death, of at least, that’s the illusion created by the makers till she miraculously appears again with super powers. Armed with these newfound powers, Kipuna now becomes a saviour of sort. Available on: Microsoft Windows via Steam.

6. eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

Want to get your football fix, but tired of playing the FIFA series, than this game is for you. Play alone or with others with their multi-player options, this game will keep you engaged in this lockdown. Arsenal, Manchester United, take your pick and get on the field. Available on: PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS.

7. Doom Eternal

Load up the guns and bring out the rifles in this first person shooter game. Suit up to save humanity and fight the armies from Hell that have invaded Earth. Available on: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Google Stadia, IBM PC compatible, Microsoft Windows.

8. Gestures: Tap Them Down

Looking for a challenging game? Gestures: Tap Them Down is a fast-paced game which will text your finger speed and dexterity. All you need is perfect timing and precision. The game has over 100 challenges to keep your mind engaged. Available on: iOS an Android.

9. Cooking Diary: Restaurant Game

We know the lockdown has put curbs on going for food trails or indulging in your favourite cuisines whenever you craved for one. Cooking Diary: Restaurant Game will take you on the other side of the kitchen door. Your challenge lies in satiating hungry customers by making their orders on time. Not as simple as it sounds because there will be hurdles in your path. Available on: iOS an Android.

10. The Jigsaw Puzzle

If arcade, adventure or combat games is no what you want, then try your hand a solving jigsaw puzzles online. Choose from over thousand available images and settings and put your spatial skills to test. There are several such games available for iOS and Android, but we suggest checking this site on a computer (larger screen makes the game more fun): https://thejigsawpuzzles.com/.