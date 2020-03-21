Quarantined at home? From Call of Duty to GTA 5 here are the best online multiplayer games to play with your friends

While the pandemic coronavirus has forced everyone to self-quarantine at home, it might be a boring 'got nothing to do' affair for some, but for gamers, this period offers them a chance to increase their rookie gaming hours to possibly becoming the next Pewdiepie.

Or it is just a good time to get together with your friends for some online gaming sessions. Get your headsets and controllers (Mouse and Keyboard if you are a PC enthusiast) ready, because it is time to have those uninterrupted hours of gaming sessions you have always dreamt of.

Here are the best online multiplayer games you can play with your squad and get those dubs, as in W for Wins. And no, please do not call it chicken dinner.

#1 Call of Duty: Warzone

Publishers Activision surely chose the right time to bring out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's very own Battle Royale mode named Warzone. This free-for-all frenzy is available to download for free on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

While there are other first-person Battle Royale's, Warzone tops the list because of its simple yet realistic features. The 150-man battle royale can be played solo or with a trio.

Although, the game is around 100 GB in size, it offers two game modes: Plunder and Battle Royale with a huge map and many fan-favourite locations including Terminal from the classic Modern Warfare 2.

While Battle Royale is more about surviving till the end, Plunder is an offbeat mode in which the players with the most in-game cash wins. The objective is to loot cash from others while protecting what you have collected.

Warzone avoids the complex approach compared to EA's battle royale Apex Legends. With simple shoot to kill, the game already has over 30 million players since its launch on March 10.

The most distinctive feature of Warzone is that it allows the players to test their skills against other players in an epic 1v1 situation after dying. The dead player is offered to chance to respawn if the player defeats the opponent in the Gulag showers - a close quarter combat area where defeating your opponent is the only way out to the field again.

However, even if the 1v1 fight does not fall in your favour, your teammates who are still alive can buy you back for 4500 in-game cash which can be found in supply chests or on the floor.

The fans can definitely expect more improvements and better features in the coming days because of the high demand and popularity of this game.

Squad-up and get ready to jump into the action in this Battle Royale which will surely keep you occupied during this time of isolation.

Watch the trailer here below: