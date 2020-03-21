Quarantined at home? From Call of Duty to GTA 5 here are the best online multiplayer games to play with your friends

While the pandemic coronavirus has forced everyone to self-quarantine at home, it might be a boring 'got nothing to do' affair for some, but for gamers, this period offers them a chance to increase their rookie gaming hours to possibly becoming the next Pewdiepie.
Or it is just a good time to get together with your friends for some online gaming sessions. Get your headsets and controllers (Mouse and Keyboard if you are a PC enthusiast) ready, because it is time to have those uninterrupted hours of gaming sessions you have always dreamt of.
Here are the best online multiplayer games you can play with your squad and get those dubs, as in W for Wins. And no, please do not call it chicken dinner.
#1 Call of Duty: Warzone
Publishers Activision surely chose the right time to bring out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's very own Battle Royale mode named Warzone. This free-for-all frenzy is available to download for free on Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
While there are other first-person Battle Royale's, Warzone tops the list because of its simple yet realistic features. The 150-man battle royale can be played solo or with a trio.
Although, the game is around 100 GB in size, it offers two game modes: Plunder and Battle Royale with a huge map and many fan-favourite locations including Terminal from the classic Modern Warfare 2.
While Battle Royale is more about surviving till the end, Plunder is an offbeat mode in which the players with the most in-game cash wins. The objective is to loot cash from others while protecting what you have collected.
Warzone avoids the complex approach compared to EA's battle royale Apex Legends. With simple shoot to kill, the game already has over 30 million players since its launch on March 10.
The most distinctive feature of Warzone is that it allows the players to test their skills against other players in an epic 1v1 situation after dying. The dead player is offered to chance to respawn if the player defeats the opponent in the Gulag showers - a close quarter combat area where defeating your opponent is the only way out to the field again.
However, even if the 1v1 fight does not fall in your favour, your teammates who are still alive can buy you back for 4500 in-game cash which can be found in supply chests or on the floor.
The fans can definitely expect more improvements and better features in the coming days because of the high demand and popularity of this game.
Squad-up and get ready to jump into the action in this Battle Royale which will surely keep you occupied during this time of isolation.
Watch the trailer here below:
#2 Fortnite Battle Royale
Fortnite is arguably the best battle royale for players who understand the game's mechanics. It's most distinctive feature allows you to build cover for yourself in a fight and use it to turn the tables in your favour.
Developed and published by Epic Games, Fortnite released the Battle Royale mode in 2017. Although, the game requires a high level of skill, it is definitely fun to squad up in twos or fours and play the game. You can also drop in solo and test your skills against 99 other players.
However, the game was at its peak in the third and fourth season, but that does not mean it is declining now. Many around the world still continue to play and enjoy this game including celebrities like Drake, Marshmellow and many more.
Epic Games keep releasing new features and maintain the game with regular updates and fixes every week.
It is available for free on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and MAC OS.
Drop in from the famous Battle Bus and get those Victory Royales solo or with your friends.
#3 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer
While the Battle Royale mode is new, the Multiplayer mode released in November 2019 and is the first decent COD after World War 2 which has proper combat unlike futuristic gameplay which was seen in the likes of Black Ops 3 and 4.
This first-person shooter promises a great experience for those looking for a fast-paced frontline combat barring some campers who like to sit and wait out for the entirety of a single game to get a kill.
With its classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, Modern Warfare online multiplayer with friends who are looking forward to having a good time and are also antsy to stock up the kill count because this game can get competitive.
Apart from the classic modes, Modern Warfare also features large scale combat modes like 10v10 and Ground War.
It is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC.
#4 GTA V Online
Even after seven years of Grand Theft Auto 5's initial release in 2013, Rockstar Games continues to bring out new features for its online mode.
Many across the world still play GTAO because of its regular variety of content. You and your friends can make a suitable character and progress through the ranks among many like you in Los Santos and Blaine County.
Gather up your squad to run businesses, perform action-packed heists, take on other players around the world, engage in land, water and air races or just enjoy a game of tennis, arm wrestling, darts and much more.
GTAO promises everything you would want to do in the real world. And the fact that it is still widely played, even after seven years, shows how good the game is.
The game is available on Xbox, Playstation and PC for under 1,000 INR and it is a huge steal for that amount.
#5 Fifa 20, WWE 2k20
After you have stressed your mind from all the shooter games mentioned above and you just want to have a fun time and chill with your friends, fifa 20, WWE 2k20 are good choices for leisure game sessions.
Although, avoid playing Fifa Ultimate Team if you want to have a leisure gameplay session because that game mode can turn it around for you and become the most stressful thing.
Pro Clubs on Fifa is the best option to have a good time with your mates as you all take on another squad of players in a 11v11 mode.
Meanwhile, WWE 2k20 is one of the best casual game if you and your friends are looking to kill boredom. Simply choose your favourite wrestler, hop in the ring and layeth the smackdown!
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)