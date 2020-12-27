Video games help identify attention problems like ADHD in children

In this game genre, the player has a running avatar, which they have to use to avoid different obstacles on their way. "In our game, the avatar is a raccoon that has to jump in order to avoid falling into holes it encounters on its route," explains David Delgado Gomez, the lead author and professor at the UC3M's Department of Statistics.

"We hypothesise that children diagnosed with ADHD inattentive subtype will make more mistakes by omission and will jump closer to the hole as a result of the symptoms of inattention," says another author Inmaculada Penuelas Calvo, a psychiatrist at Jimenez Diaz Foundation University Hospital and professor at the UCM's Department of Personality, Evaluation and Clinical Psychology. The main benefit of this study is that it allows symptoms of attention deficiency to be directly identified so that the severity of the patient's inattention can be objectively assessed, say the researchers. Therefore, it could be used to supplement the initial diagnosis as well as to assess the evolution of symptoms or even the effectiveness of treatment.

There are also other important advantages such as the fact that each test would only take seven minutes to complete and does not require specific hardware, which reduces its cost significantly. In fact, conventional personal computers, tablets, or mobile devices can be used, allowing remote assessments to be done.

"Our results indicate that a shorter test may be enough to accurately assess the clinical symptoms of ADHD. This feature makes it particularly attractive in clinical settings where there is a lack of time," the researchers note.