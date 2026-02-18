YouTube Is Down? Thousands Cry Outage Worldwide; Over 2.8 Lakh Reports In US, Several Affected In India |

US: Hundreds of thousands of users across the world, particularly in the United States, reported problems accessing YouTube late Tuesday night, triggering a wave of outage complaints on social media and tracking platforms.

According to outage monitoring website Downdetector, as many as 2,83,490 users in the US reported that YouTube was not working for them at the peak of the disruption. Downdetector said user complaints about YouTube TV began surfacing around 8:13 pm EST, indicating widespread issues with the service.

The outage was not limited to the US. Reports of YouTube being inaccessible poured in from several countries, including India. In India alone, over 18,000 users reported problems with the video-sharing platform by 6:42 am IST on Wednesday, highlighting the global scale of the disruption.

Data shared by Downdetector showed that in the US, around 56% of users faced issues with the YouTube app, while 21% reported problems accessing the website. Another 12% said they were unable to log into their accounts. Separately, YouTube TV registered 8,923 issue reports, while Google, YouTube’s parent company, saw 2,694 complaints during the same period.

Impact Of Outage In India

In India, the impact appeared even more app-centric. Nearly 74% of affected users reported trouble using the YouTube app, while 16% said they were facing issues related to live streaming, according to Downdetector data recorded around 7:45 am IST. Many users complained that the app was displaying a generic “something went wrong” error message when they tried to open videos or access the platform.

The exact cause of the outage was not immediately known. However, YouTube acknowledged the issue and said its teams were working to resolve it. “If you’re having trouble accessing YouTube right now, you’re not alone — our teams are looking into this and will follow up here with updates,” the platform said in a statement shared online.

Google Support also confirmed awareness of the disruption. “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them,” it said, without specifying the reason behind the outage.

At the time of reporting, YouTube had not issued a detailed explanation for the disruption, but assured users that further updates would be shared once the issue was resolved.