Apple Working On AI Wearables To Expand Beyond iPhone: AI Glasses, AI Pendant Under Development

AI generated concept image of Apple smart glasses of the future |

Apple is intensifying its efforts to create a new generation of artificial intelligence-centric wearable devices, including smart glasses, a pendant, and camera-equipped AirPods, as part of a broader strategy to integrate AI more deeply into its ecosystem. These projects, which leverage visual and contextual data to enhance Siri and other features, aim to reduce reliance on the iPhone while competing with rivals like Meta and OpenAI.

Apple working on AI smart glasses

Bloombeg's Mark Gurman reports that the smart glasses, internally codenamed N50, are designed as a lightweight, upscale accessory without a display, featuring high-resolution cameras, speakers, and microphones. They would enable users to make calls, access Siri, play music, capture photos and videos, and use computer vision for tasks like converting text to digital formats, providing context-aware reminders, and offering landmark-based navigation. Prototypes include capabilities for object recognition and live assistance, positioning them as a competitor to Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. According to Gurman, production of the smart glasses is targeted to begin in December 2026, with a potential release in 2027.

Apple also working on AI pendant

The AI pendant, wearable as a clip or necklace, serves as an extension of the iPhone's 'eyes and ears' with a camera, microphone, and potentially a speaker. Powered by a dedicated chip but reliant on the iPhone for processing, it focuses on continuous environmental analysis using on-device and cloud-based AI for real-time insights. This is likely something similar to what Indian AI startup NeoSapien has already launched, and holds a patent for as well.

Apple may be working on camera-equipped AirPods

Camera-equipped AirPods add outward-facing, lower-resolution cameras to enhance AI functionalities such as live translation, spatial awareness, gesture controls, and proactive Siri responses. Development on these earbuds has been underway since early 2024, building on existing models to integrate visual data for improved environmental understanding.

All devices connect wirelessly to the iPhone, offloading heavy computations while using cameras to feed visual context into Apple's AI systems. The pendant and AirPods could launch as early as 2026 or 2027, though plans remain fluid and subject to change.

Challenges include ongoing issues with Siri upgrades, such as snags in iOS 26.4 and a planned revamp in iOS 27 incorporating Google models, which could delay rollouts. This push reflects Apple's strategy to evolve beyond the iPhone by creating AI-powered companions that provide seamless, context-aware assistance, potentially reshaping how users interact with technology in daily life.