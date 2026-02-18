'Haye Haye Galgotia': Netizens React To Video Of Staff Vacating India AI Summit Following Row Over China Made Robodog

A video showing staff from Galgotias University vacating their stall at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and mockery online. The incident stems from allegations that the university misrepresented a Chinese-made robotic dog as an in-house innovation, leading to their expulsion from the event. Netizens on X have flooded the platform with reactions, ranging from humorous jabs to serious critiques of educational standards and event organisation.

The row erupted when Galgotias University displayed a robotic dog named 'Orion' at the summit, with staff claiming it was developed by their Center of Excellence. However, social media users quickly identified it as the Unitree Go2, a commercially available product from Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, priced at around $2,800.

Government sources confirmed that the university was asked to vacate the expo area at Bharat Mandapam after the misrepresentation was exposed, with power reportedly cut off to their pavilion. The university has denied ever claiming the robot as their own creation, asserting it was used for student learning, but videos from the event contradict this. Opposition leaders have labeled the summit a 'disorganised PR spectacle,' while Chinese media reportedly mocked the incident.

The viral video captures university officials and staff hurriedly leaving the stall amid media scrutiny, with a woman in a yellow saree appearing distressed as cameras follow.

Social Media backlash and mockery of Galgotia universtity

Netizens wasted no time in turning the fiasco into a meme fest. User @yadav_harshhh posted a taunting chant, "Haye Haye Galgotia Haye Haye Galgotia," alongside the ANI video of the evacuation. Similarly, @nikeOP44 shared a humorous clip captioned "Inside the Galgotia University campus," implying chaos akin to the summit incident.

Criticism extended to the university's credibility. @Being_Humor called it a "total scam," sharing a video where a professor explicitly claims the robot was developed by students and renamed "Orian" (a misspelling of Orion).

User @IndexBihar questioned the value added by private universities like Galgotias, Lovely Professional, and Amity at the summit, posting photos of their stalls and asking, "What exactly are they showcasing?" This sparked discussions on whether such institutions prioritize marketing over genuine innovation.

The incident prompted deeper scrutiny of Galgotias University's operations. @NalinisKitchen analysed their Instagram and Facebook accounts, noting they are "flooded with photos of fresher parties, celebrity appearances, and movie promotions." She questioned if students are there for skills or just social media content, adding that other universities don't emphasize events to the same extent.

Replies to her post echoed concerns, with users like @UnfilteredSai stating, "Universities are supposed to showcase research, placements, labs, faculty achievements," and @MasalaNation pointing to Reddit threads about the university's "heavy party culture."