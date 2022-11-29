WhatsApp users can now forward media with caption and message themselves

WhatsApp users can now forward media with caption and message yourself | WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out a few new features that it was testing in the beta version.

Forward media with caption

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has launched the 'forward media with caption' feature on iOS, which provides users the ability to forward images, videos, GIFs and documents, with a caption.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp for iOS 22.23.77 update from the App Store, some users were able to access the new feature, reports WABetaInfo.

Users have to forward an image with a caption in order to know if the ability is enabled to their account and a new view will display at the bottom of the screen.

Additionally, if someone does not want to forward the caption, a dismiss button is provided to remove the caption from the image before forwarding the message.

The feature will roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on voice status on iOS beta for an upcoming iOS update which would provide users the ability to share voice notes to their status updates.

Message yourself

WhatsApp has also rolled out a feature to let you message yourself by sending messages. This will help users send out important notes or information to themselves so that you can access it easily.

This new feature is called 'Message yourself' using which you can send messages, notes, reminders, shopping lists and more to yourself.

This feature is being rolled out to both Android and iPhone users in the coming weeks. According to WABetaInfo, this feature was being tested with beta users in October.

Once the feature is updated, users will be able to see their contact at the top of the contact lists and can create a new chat. You can also pin the self-chat messages to the top of the conversation list.

Other messaging applications like Signal and Slack also have this feature where users can send messages to themselves.