No evidence of a 'data leak', claims WhatsApp

Data of 500 million WhatsApp users leaked, up for sale online | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: A day after it was claimed that data from 84 countries and roughly 500 million WhatsApp users was for sale on the Dark Web, WhatsApp has stated that the claim is unfounded and that there is "no evidence of a 'data leak'."

In one of the biggest data breaches ever, instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp, which is considered a secure platform due to its end-to-end encryption feature, allegedly had a data leak that compromises almost 500 million users.

The database, up for sale on a popular hacking forum which contains the private information of WhatsApp users from 84 countries, according to a report by Cybernews.

There's no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn't mean it's any less dangerous for the affected users. https://t.co/7x9aDFaKQa — Jurgita Lapienytė (@lapienyte) November 26, 2022

There are 32 million US user records in the set, according to the person who put the data up for sale.

Additionally, it has a sizable user base in Egypt, Italy, France, the UK, Russia, and India. According to the report, the US dataset is available for $7,000, while the UK one will cost $2,500.

The stolen phone numbers can be used for impersonation, phishing, and other fraudulent operations. Whatsapp's parent company Meta has not yet replied to this update.