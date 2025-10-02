Union Cabinet Approves ₹6,957 Crore NH-715 Widening & Elevated Corridor In Assam To Boost Eco-Tourism, Ensure Wildlife Safety, & Create Jobs

File Image |

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet’s decision approving the widening of NH-715 and developing an elevated corridor for Rs 6,957 crore in Assam will ensure safe wildlife passage and faster travel as well as boost eco-tourism and generate jobs in the state, said Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sonowal hailed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for approving the widening and improvement of the existing highway to 4 lanes of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of NH-715, including wildlife-friendly measures on the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) stretch in Assam. The project will be implemented in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, with a total length of 85.675 km and a capital cost of Rs 6,957 crore.

It also includes the ambitious 34km elevated corridor in Kaziranga, which will ease traffic movement and, at the same time, save the lives of animals who often fall victim to accidents. "A historic day for Assam and a giant leap for India’s sustainable development. This project reflects the vision of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, whose heart beats for the people of Assam and the pride of our state -- Kaziranga National Park," Sonowal said.

"The monumental 34.45 km elevated corridor will ensure a free, safe, and uninterrupted passage for wildlife between Kaziranga and Karbi Anglong Hills. It is a promise to protect our natural heritage while building a brighter future for our people,” he added. Highlighting the economic significance of the project, the Union Minister said the new corridor will improve connectivity and enable new growth in the state.

"Along with protecting Kaziranga, this highway will cut down travel time drastically, boost eco-tourism, ease travel for pilgrims and visitors, and open new opportunities for trade and industries. The 21 km of greenfield bypasses will decongest Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat, making the journey smoother and safer. This is a road that will connect emotions, aspirations, and prosperity,” Sonowal said.

In addition, the project is expected to generate 15.42 lakh person-days of direct employment and 19.19 lakh person-days of indirect employment, further contributing to Assam’s economic progress. The project aims to construct a 34.5 km elevated corridor, upgrade 30.22 km of existing road, and build 21 km of greenfield bypasses. This will decongest the highway, enhance road safety, and provide seamless connectivity to key nodes in Assam.

The alignment will integrate with two major National Highways (NH-127, NH-129) and one State Highway (SH-35), while also connecting with three railway stations (Nagaon, Jakhalabandha, Vishwanath Chariali) and three airports (Tezpur, Lilabari, Jorhat). This connectivity will boost logistics, trade, and mobility across Assam.

