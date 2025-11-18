 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Fourth Round Of Pre-Budget Consultations With Key Stakeholders From The Capital Markets
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the fourth round of pre-Budget consultations with key stakeholders from the capital markets here as part of the government’s preparations for the Union Budget 2026–27. The discussions focused on the expectations and concerns of market participants, as the government continues to gather inputs from different sectors before formulating the Budget.

"Union Minister for Finance &amp; Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with the stakeholders from the capital markets in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27," Ministry of Finance said on a post on social media platform X. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs and the Chief Economic Adviser were also present during the meeting.

"The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India," the ministry added. This round of consultations is part of a series of meetings the Finance Ministry has lined up with various industries. The ministry had earlier announced that it would resume its week-long pre-Budget meetings from November 18, starting with representatives from the capital markets, followed by startups and the manufacturing sector on the same day.

On November 19, the focus will shift to the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, along with the information technology (IT) industry. Representatives from hospitality and tourism will meet the Finance Minister on November 20, followed by labour unions. Officials and industry members linked to infrastructure, energy and urban development are scheduled to hold discussions on November 21.

The final leg of meetings will take place on November 26, with internal officers and social sector representatives expected to share their suggestions. Last week, Sitharaman also held the first pre-Budget consultations with leading economists, a meeting attended by Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran and senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs. FM Sitharaman later interacted with representatives from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the ongoing exercise to shape the upcoming Budget.

